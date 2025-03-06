Infinix has confirmed the launch date for its Note 50x 5G smartphone for the Indian market. The Infinix Note 50x 5G will be launched in India on March 27, 2025 and it is expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, Android 14-based XOS 14, 108MP triple rear camera setup, 8MP selfie camera and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It is rumoured to include a 6.78-inch FHD+ display. The Infinix Note 50x 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 15,000. iQOO Neo 10R Camera To Feature 50MP Sony OIS Portrait Lens, Will Launch on March 11 in India; Check Specifications and Other Details.

Infinix Note 50x 5G Launch Date Confirmed on March 27, 2025

