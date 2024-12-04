New Delhi, December 4: Vivo will launch its Vivo X200 series on December 12, 2024 in India. The Vivo X200 series will include the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro smartphones. The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro launch will arrive with the latest specifications and features. The Vivo X200 series was initially introduced in China in October, which includes three different models, the Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro Mini. However, in India, the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro models will be offered to customers.

As per reports, the Vivo X200 is expected to have a slim design, measuring around 7.99 mm in thickness, while the Vivo X200 Pro is likely to be slightly thicker at about 8.20 mm. The Vivo X200 may be available in Cosmos Black and Natural Green colour options. The Vivo X200 Pro is anticipated to come in Cosmos Black and Titanium Grey options. The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro might be priced at around INR 51,000 and INR 63,000, respectively. iQOO 13 Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From iQOO.

Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro Launch on December 12, 2024

Mark your calendar - The wait ends on 12th December 2024. Are you ready to meet the vivo X200 Series? Know more! https://t.co/DR7GFmZaAa#vivoX200Series #ZeissImageGoFar pic.twitter.com/aghjmoyz6T — vivo India (@Vivo_India) December 3, 2024

Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. The base model will likely come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with refresh rates between 60Hz and 120Hz. The Vivo X200 Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.78-inch display with quad-curved design and LTPO technology. Both smartphones are are said to run on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. Nothing Phone (3) Likely To Launch With 2 More Smartphones in 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro will be equipped with 5,800mAh and 6,000mAh battery, respectively. The Vivo X200 Pro is expected to come with a 200MP telephoto camera co-developed by Zeiss. The front camera is likely to be equipped with a 32MP sensor. Additionally, the smartphone may include a secondary V3+ imaging chip to improve image processing.

