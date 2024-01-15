THE POCO X6 series' first sale will start on January 16, 2024, exclusively on Flipkart at 12 PM. The company announced Early Access on January 15 (tonight) at 8 PM. POCO X6 and POCO X6 were launched globally on January 11, 2024, during POCO's global launch event. The devices were introduced with best-in-class specifications, including camera, display, RAM, storage, and attractive prices. The POCO X6 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage was introduced at Rs 19,999, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 21,999 and 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant at Rs 22,999. The POCO X6 Pro was launched at Rs 24,999 for 8GB+256GB and at Rs 26,999 offering 12GB+512GB. POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro Launched Globally, Pre Booking Start Tonight 8 PM; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro Early Access on January 15 and First Sale on January 16 Announced:

