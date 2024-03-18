POCO X6 Neo sale will start on March 18 (today) on Flipkart at 12 PM. The POCO X6 Neo was launched in India on March 13, 2024, with a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 mobile processor and 108MP primary camera with 3X lose-less zoom. The X6 Neo with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is launched at Rs 15,999, and another variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB at Rs 17,999. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and a bezel-less design. The device comes in Martian Orange, Horizon Blue and Astral Black colour options. Honor Pad 9 Launch Confirmed in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

POCO X6 Neo To Go on Sale Today:

