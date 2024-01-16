The first sale of the POCO X6 series will start on January 16, 2024 (today) at 12 PM. The POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro were introduced with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Dimensity 8300-Ultra mobile processors, respectively. The POCO X6 is available in three options - 8GB+256GB at Rs 19,999, 12GB+256GB at Rs 21,999 and 12GB+512GB at Rs 22,999. The POCO X6 Pro is available in two options - 8GB+256GB at Rs 24,999 and 12GB+512GB at Rs 26,999. The POCO X6 series offers a 6.67-inch CrystalRes 1.5K resolution 'Flow AMOLED DotDisplay' and a 64MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup. The X6 is available with a 5,000mAh battery, and the X6 Pro has a 5,100mAh battery, both with a 67W turbocharging in-box. Realme Note Series Teased: Chinese Smartphone Maker Likely To Launch Its First Note Smartphones in January 2024.

POCO X6 Series First Sale Starts Today at 12 PM:

