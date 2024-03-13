POCO X6 Neo, a new smartphone from POCO, will be launched today at 12 PM exclusively on Flipkart. The new POCO X6 Neo will be launched in India with a 108MP primary camera with 3X loss-less zoom, MediaTek Dimensity 6080+ 5G Processor, and up to 24GB RAM (12GB main and 12GB additional. The smartphone will feature a 120Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 1,000nits of peak brightness. Moreover, the company said that the POCO X6 Neo will be launched with a bezel-less design and a 7.69mm thin body. The expected price of the X6 Neo is around Rs 16,799. POCO X6 Neo To Launch on March 13 With '108MP Primary Camera' and 'Bezel-Less' Design; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Confirmed Details.

POCO X6 Neo Launching on March 13 (Today) at 12PM:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)