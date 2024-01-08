0Mumbai, January 8: Vivo India has launched its new mid-range smartphone, Vivo Y28 5G, with new specifications and features. The new device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core processor and 50MP primary camera. On January 4, Vivo introduced its flagship Vivo X100 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9300, and after four days, the company introduced Vivo Y28 5G with mid-range price.

The new Vivo Y28 5G is launched in India for people looking to buy a new smartphone between Rs 15,000 and 20,000. The new Y28 5G offers 5G connectivity, FunTouch OS, 50-megapixel camera and more. The new Vivo smartphone offers a dual-ring camera module on the back and the brightest display in the segment. Moto G34 5G With 120Hz ‘Notchless’ Display and Snapdragon 695 SoC To Launch on January 9: Check All Specifications, Expected Price and Other Details.

Vivo Y28 5G Launched, Check Specifications and Features:

Vivo Y28 5G offers a 6.56-inch LCD with 1620X720 resolution 840nits of peak brightness using its 'high brightness mode'. Additionally, the HD+ display offers 60Hz to 90Hz refresh rates. In the camera department, the Vivo Y28 5G offers a 50MP HD main rear camera and a 2MP Bookeh camera. On the front, the device offers an 8MP selfie camera. The camera also has multiple modes in its Night Mode option and filters to enhance the quality and clarity of the photos.

In terms of design, the Vivo Y28 5G offers slimness of 0.809cm and a weight of 186 grams, along with two attractive colour options- Glitter Aqua and Crystal Purple. The new Y28 5G comes in three variants with different RAM and storage - 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The device will also get an option to expand RAM using the 'Extended RAM' support up to 8GB. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13. Vivo X100 Series vs iQOO 12: Check Specifications, Features and Price Comparison of Two Flagship Smartphones.

Vivo V28 5G Price in India and Availability:

Vivo Y28 5G price in India is set differently according to RAM and storage options. The 4GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 13,999, and the 6GB+128GB variant is available at Rs 15,499. The top model offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 16,999. Vivo V28 5G is available on the official Vivo website, Flipkart, Amazon, and official retail partners.

