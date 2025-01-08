POCO is preparing to launch the POCO X7 series, tomorrow in India. The series will feature the POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G models, launching on January 9, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST in India. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been involved in the promotion. The POCO X7 5G is expected to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset. It is anticipated to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The POCO X7 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor and is also expected to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The POCO X7 5G is expected to be priced at under INR 20,000, while the POCO X7 Pro 5G will likely be available for under INR 30,000. The launch will be live-streamed on the official POCO India YouTube channel. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From OnePlus 13 Series.

POCO Collaborates with Akshay Kumar for POCO X7 Series Launch

Limits? Lol! We’re about to break the internet. 😈 If you know how to #XceedLimits drop it in the comments below. Tune-In at 5:30PM IST on 9th Jan Here > https://t.co/QhlywdYKeu#XceedAllLimits#POCO #POCOX7Pro5G pic.twitter.com/d1LeN2j2ke — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 8, 2025

POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G Launch on January 9, 2025

Don't just meet expectations; Smash them 😈#POCOX7 Series launching on 9th Jan | 5:30 PM IST on #Flipkart pic.twitter.com/aHCFNVDQaV — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 30, 2024

POCO X7 Series Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)