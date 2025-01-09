POCO X7 Pro price was expected to start around INR 25,000 to INR 27,000; however a tipster (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the price of the smartphone. He said the Chinese smartphone maker would offer POCO X7 Pro 5G at INR 23,999 and INR 24,999 without offers. This makes the X7 Pro 5G one of the most powerful smartphones under the INR 25,000 segment, as it is expected to include a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC along with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage of up to 512GB. It will house one of the largest 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. It will include a 50MP+8MP camera setup, a 20MP selfie camera, and a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. POCO X7 5G, POCO X7 Pro 5G Price, Specifications, Live Streaming Details: Know All About POCO X7 Series Launching Today.

POCO X7 Pro Price Leaked Before Launch Today

Poco X7 Pro will be priced around 💰 ₹23,999 or ₹24,999 without offers.#POCOX7Pro pic.twitter.com/8MzoFfyt5s — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 9, 2025

