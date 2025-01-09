POCO is set to launch its new POCO X7 series 5G in India today at 5:30 PM with new design and specifications. The POCO X7 Pro 5G will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra mobile processor mated with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. The device will include a 6,550mAh massive battery with 90W fast-charging, 50MP LYT-600 primary OIS+EIS camera, 8MP ultrawide and 20MP front camera. It will consist of a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The POCO X7 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC, 1.5K 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED display and the same camera setup. The standard variant will include a 5,110mAh battery with fast charging. POCO X7 Series will consist of HyperOS 2.0, IP66+IP68 and IP69 rating. The POCO X7 5G is expected to start around INR 20,000 to INR 22,000, and the POCO X7 Pro 5G price may be around INR INR 25,000 to INR 27,000. OPPO Reno 13 5G, OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G Price, Specifications, Live Streaming Details: Know All About OPPO Reno 13 Series Launching Today.

