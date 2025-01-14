POCO X7 Pro 5G sale will begin in India at 12 PM (noon) when the customers can buy the new POCO smartphone. Called a "Flagship Killer", POCO X7 Pro 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor mated with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage of 256GB and 512GB, massive 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast-charging and various AI features. This smartphone comes with 50MP primary camera with Sony LYT-600 camera and 8MP ultrawide lens allowing people to take high resolution images and up to 4K videos at 60 fps. POCO X7 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED CrystalRes display with maximum 3,200 nits of peak brightness. It is a dual SIM mobile with Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and many other features. The POCO X7 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 24,999 for 8GB+256GB variant and INR 26,999 for 12GB+256GB variant, available in Obsidian Black, POCO Yellow and Nebula Blue colours. It will be available at bank offers and introductory price. POCO X7 5G, POCO X7 Pro 5G Launched in India: From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New POCO X7 Series 5G.

POCO X7 Pro 5G Sale Will Start Today in India at Noon

