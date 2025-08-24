Sony has increased the retail prices of its PlayStation 5 consoles in the US from August 21. The change affected all three versions of the PS5 console. The updated retail price for the standard PS5 is set at USD 549.99, while the Digital Edition of PS5 is priced at USD 499.99. The PS5 Pro is now priced at USD 749.99. PlayStation further said, "The recommended retail prices for PlayStation 5 accessories remain unchanged, and we have no other price changes to announce for additional markets." Elon Musk’s xAI Grok Ranks 2nd in Productivity Category on App Store in US.

PlayStation 5 Price in US

An update on PS5 pricing in the U.S. https://t.co/4fJeezGEMI pic.twitter.com/uniUWSw2Qm — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)