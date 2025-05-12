PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG Battlegrounds) support team shared a post on May 12, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the maintenance schedule for the upcoming PC Update 35.2. As per the post, live servers will enter for maintenance for around 8.5 hours starting on May 14, 2025, at 0:00 AM UTC / 9:00 AM KST (around 5:30 AM IST). Once the maintenance is over, the new content from the PC Update 35.2 update will be available to players. GTA 6 Launch Date Set for May 2026: Rockstar Games GTA VI Characters and Locations Revealed; Check Expected Vehicles and Other Details.

PUBG Battlegrounds PC Update 35.2

[PC] Update #35.2 maintenance schedule Live servers will enter maintenance for approx. 8.5 hours starting May 14th, 0:00am UTC / 9:00am KST. After the maintenance is complete, contents for #35.2 update will be available. — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) May 12, 2025

