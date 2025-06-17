The PUBG 3.9 update will be released for the players on July 8, 2025, offering Transformers collaboration in the game. The upcoming PUBG update will include popular alien robots in the game. Transformers in the PUBG 3.9 update are expected to include popular robots like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, among others. In an official announcement, PUBG Mobile said, "From the ashes of Cybertron, a new battle ignites. Prepare for the legendary arrival of TRANSFORMERS in PUBG MOBILE — Version 3.9 Update drops July 8." Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 17, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Transformers Coming to PUBG 3.9 Update on July 8, 2025

From the ashes of Cybertron, a new battle ignites. Prepare for the legendary arrival of TRANSFORMERS in PUBG MOBILE — Version 3.9 Update drops July 8. The fight to reshape the battlegrounds begins soon. 📲 https://t.co/1h0M4Mt3hv#PUBGMOBILE #TRANSFORMERS #PUBGMxTRANSFORMERS… pic.twitter.com/YV4INKDitY — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 17, 2025

