PUBG Mobile shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 29, 2025, and announced the addition of a new weapon to all maps in the game. The ASM Abakan is a 5.56mm assault rifle that is now available on all maps in PUBG Mobile. The gun offers players more choices in battle and comes with custom features. It can be equipped with Barrel Extenders, Magazines, Scopes, and Canted Sights. PUBG Mobile explained the weapon’s firing styles and said, “The first two shots are rapid-fire precision shots, and can fire in Single, Burst, or Full-Auto mode.” Grok Imagine: Elon Musk’s xAI Releases Improved Image and Video Generation Capability As Beta Along With Companions, Users Can Subscribe and Join ‘Waitlist’.

PUBG Mobile Brings ASM Abakan Assault Rifle to All Maps

The ASM Abakan has been added to all maps in PUBG MOBILE. 🎯 This 5.56mm assault rifle is customizable with Barrel Extenders, Magazines, Scopes, and Canted Sights. 🔥 The first two shots are rapid-fire precision shots, and can fire in Single, Burst, or Full-Auto mode. Form the… pic.twitter.com/c7g6NSIAKm — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 28, 2025

