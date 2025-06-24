Last week, PUBG Mobile announced the date of releasing its 3.9 update featuring Transformers robots in the game. It has been confirmed that the players can choose sides and witness Optimus Prime vs Megatron. PUBG Mobile 3.9 update will include "vehicle-to-robot transformation" and showcase the Transformers, including Optimus and Megatron, in their "powerful skills". In a video, it shared skills like Optimus Prime Change, Axe Slash, Megatron Attack, Burst Barrage and more. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 24, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 Update to Include Transformers - Optimus Prime and Megatron

Two legends, one battleground ⚔️ Choose your side and witness Optimus Prime vs. Megatron, with epic vehicle-to-robot transformations, and their powerful skills- coming soon to version 3.9 in 07/08! 📱: https://t.co/1h0M4Mt3hv#PUBGMOBILE #TRANSFORMERS #PUBGMxTRANSFORMERS… pic.twitter.com/U2vqT9VyYW — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 24, 2025

