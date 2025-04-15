PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) has announced the arrival of a new Bonus Pass. PUBG Mobile new Bonus Pass is available now, which gives its players rewards and a new way to customise their in-game experience. The limited-time pass is now live, and players can unlock a variety of rewards by spending 450 UC. At level 1, gamers can choose between two Mythic Alternate Form outfits, which include the Goldensands Noble set, or the Goldensands Priestess set. The Bonus Pass also brings more rewards as you level up. At level 30, players get a choice between two upgradable items, which include the Goldensands Apex Buggy vehicle or the Golden Talon - P90. The PUBG Mobile Bonus Pass pass is available until May 10. PUBG Mobile Shares Top Landing Spots in Rondo Map for Better Gameplay Experience.

PUBG Mobile Bonus Pass

The new Bonus Pass is available now! Here’s a quick look at some of the amazing rewards you can get for just 450 UC! 🎫 Lv.1 - Choose your Mythic Alternate Form: Goldensands Noble Set or Goldensands Priestess Set ⬆️ Lv. 30 - Choose between the upgradable Goldensands Apex Buggy… pic.twitter.com/bThavmbsqj — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)