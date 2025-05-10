PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a post on May 9, 2025, at X (formerly Twitter), and announced new features in Classic Mode Version 3.8. The update brings several gameplay changes to make it thrilling and strategic. One of the main highlights is the introduction of Sticky Bombs, which are now available on all maps. Players can also get new Heavy Stocks grant steadier shots. The new version also includes Portable Med Packs, available for 10 Shop Tokens. A Spare Tire can now be used to fix broken vehicles, which can be bought for 5 shop tokens. In the Rondo map, players can ride the armoured Pillar UAZ for 50 tokens. PUBG Mobile gamers can now shoot handguns while riding speeding bikes. PUBG Mobile 3.8 Update: Metro Royal Version Adds Helmet and Backpack Toggle in Lobby, Loadouts Visible in Team Deathmatch Warehouse.

PUBG Mobile Classic Mode Version 3.8

