PUBG Mobile announced a new Metro Royal version 3.8 update offering new benefits to gamers. The PUBG Mobile 3.8 update allows players to hide or show their helmets and backpacks in Metro Royale Lobby from their Loadout. They will need to tap on the icon in the Loadout to toggle Helmets or Backpacks display, unlike before when players needed to swap back to Classic Lobby. In Team Deathmatch, the players can Warehouse will show the player and their enemies' loadouts post-match.

PUBG Mobile Metro Royale Version 3.8 Update Brings New Features

Take a look at the new basic updates to Metro Royale Version 3.8! 🎮 Swipe the 👁️ icon in your Loadout to toggle ​​Helmets or Backpacks​​ display, no need to swap back to Classic Lobby anymore! 🔍 Team Deathmatch - Warehouse now shows you and your enemies loadouts​​ post-match!… pic.twitter.com/aVt1EdDkLv — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 9, 2025

