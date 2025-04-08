PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared a post on April 8, 2025, and announced the results of its latest actions against rule violations in the game. Between March 28 and April 3, the company permanently suspended 3,79,168 accounts and banned 9,620 devices to improve the gaming experience for its community. Additionally, during week 14, PUBG MOBILE focused on removing online cheat advertisements. These ads had gained 2,100 followers and 3,900,643 views. Assassin’s Creed Shadows Update 1.0.2 Arriving Today With New Features and Bug Fixes; Check Deatils.

PUBG Mobile Suspends 3,79,000 Accounts and Bans Banned 9,620 Devices

