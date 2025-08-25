PUBG Mobile shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 25, 2025, and revealed key updates coming in Version 4.0. The post announced that players will get a “Super Smooth” graphics experience in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Version 4.0 update. Along with the improved visuals, the game will also introduce new features like Firearm combat power rankings, Path of Glory, and a new 1v1 Solo Mode in Metro Royale. The post also encouraged players to join the PUBG Mobile Beta to be the first to explore the new features. GTA 6 Price Leaked: Rockstar Games Upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI Will Launch on May 2026; Check Expected PC Requirements and Other Details.

PUBG Mobile Version 4.0

There’s smooth, and then there’s super smooth. 🧈 You’ll be able to enjoy a Super Smooth graphics experience in PUBG MOBILE Version 4.0, in addition to Firearm Combat Power rankings, Path of Glory, and 1v1 Solo Mode in Metro Royale. ✅ Join PUBG MOBILE BETA now and be the first… pic.twitter.com/hxHDTnzIyY — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 25, 2025

