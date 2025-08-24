New Delhi, August 24: Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will launch on May 26, 2026, while details about the PC release remain undisclosed. The upcoming game title will include Jason and Lucia. The Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) will feature an expansive map inspired by regions like Florida and Everglades. Even before release, online leaks are already circulating about the game’s expected system requirements and its possible GTA 6 price in India.

In GTA VI, players can expect Jason and Lucia to be the central characters of the game. it is also said Raul Batista will also be playing a significant role as well. As per reports, the game will feature multiple locations, including the Florida Keys, Everglades, Kaseya Centre, and King of Diamonds. PS5 Price Update: Sony Raises Cost of All PlayStation 5 Console Versions in US; Check Details.

GTA 6 PC Requirements (Expected)

Rockstar Games has not officially shared the PC requirements for GTA 6 yet. However, leaked details provide an idea of the kind of system can be used to run the game smoothly. As per reports, for minimum performance, a PC should have Windows 11 64-bit, an Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor, 16GB RAM, and a GPU like NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, along with 150GB SSD storage. For optimal performance, the recommended setup includes Windows 11 64-bit, Intel Core i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU processor, 32GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU, and 200GB SSD storage. Elon Musk’s xAI Grok Ranks 2nd in Productivity Category on App Store in US.

GTA 6 Price in India (Expected)

The official GTA 6 price will be revealed at launch, but leaked price details are already circulating online. As per reports, the GTA 6 price in India is expected to be INR 5,999 for the Standard Edition, INR 7,299 for the Deluxe Edition, and INR 10,000 for the Collector’s Edition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2025 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).