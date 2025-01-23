Realme 14 Pro series 5G was launched on January 16, 2025, which featured the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G smartphones. The Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G sale begins today at 12 PM in India. The Realme 14 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch AMOLED curved display that offers a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The smartphone has a 50MP main camera on the rear and a 16MP front camera. Additionally, the smartphone is powered by a robust 6,000mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. The Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED quad-curved display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor and includes a 50MP main camera on the rear and a 32MP front camera. Additionally, it is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. Realme 14 Pro price starts at INR 22,999 after applying discounts and the Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G price starts from INR 27,999 after discounts. Both smartphones will be available for purchase from today on Flipkart as well as on the official Realme website. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Launched in India With Galaxy AI Features at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event: Know Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G Sale Begins Today

The #realme14ProSeries5G drops today at 12 Noon, starting at ₹22,999*! Ready for a phone with a one-of-a-kind design and power that keeps up with you? Don’t miss out! Pre-Book Now:https://t.co/eMN1A8VRXn https://t.co/Da5PlSGbru#SoClearSoPowerful pic.twitter.com/jaDMurqrgQ — realme (@realmeIndia) January 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)