Mumbai, January 22: Samsung has launched its flagship Galaxy S25 series in India today with major improvement in the performance and Galaxy AI features. The new series include Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is launched in India and in global market today at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event started at 11:30 PM IST.

The South Korean smartphone maker has vastly improved the Galaxy AI features compared to the previous Samsung Galaxy S24 series along with improvements in camera and overall performance. This time, the company has added several new Galaxy AI features beyond the previously introduced Live Call Translate, Circle to Search and others. Samsung's Galaxy S25 series will also be compatible with Samsung’s first Extended Reality (XR) headset. Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G Sale Begins on January 23, 2025, Bookings Open; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event Live Streaming Link

New Galaxy AI Features in Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung has announced its next-chapter of AI features integrating with Google's Gemini AI chatbot and into the latest One UI 7. The first two features announced were Live Video and Screen Share feature and the company also hinted at including Next-gen ProVisual Engine. Unlike before when the 'live call translate' supported 13 language, this time the company has added support for 20 languages. It also comes with several features like Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, Nightography, Photo Assist, Audio Eraser and more.

Another feature introduced by the company into the Samsung Galaxy S25 series 'Now Brief' for all notifications on the smartphone along with powerful 'Personal Data Engine' in partnership with Oxford Semantic Technologies. Galaxy AI offers text and image editing without opening into a separate app. It allows the users to use their voice to find multimedia. The company also announced several features in Samsung Health such as analysing sleep patterns, energy score, wellness tips and more features. Samsung also introduced its new 'Antioxidant index' feature to offer personlised nutrition advice.

Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy S25 models have been launched with 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite offering faster performance in terms of graphics, multi-tasking and gaming. The display supports 120Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Armour 2 protection and supports S Pen. It comes with ceramic glass and pure titanium build. The S25 Ultra comes with IP69 water and dust resistance rating. The S25 Ultra is available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Silverblue and Titanium Black options. The S25 and S25 Plus are available in Icyblue, Navy, Silver Shadow and Mint colours in India.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with 200MP wide-angle 2x optical zoom camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 50MP 5x telephoto camera with up to 10x quality zoom and 10MP 3x telephoto lens. It allows to record HDR quality videos in multiple situations. The Ultra model offers 40% higher NPU processing, 30% faster GPU and 37% faster CPU compared to previous Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has 5,000mAh battery, 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 2,600 nits of peak brightness. It is available in three options 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in India, Availability and Sale

Samsung Galaxy S25 is launched in India at starting price of INR 80,999 offering 12GB RAM and 256GB storage Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 12GB+256GB variant is available at INR 99,999. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price in India starts at INR INR 1,29,999 for 12GB+256GB. The pre-reserve in India starts at INR 1,999. The customers can avail benefits worth INR 12,000 on S25 Plus on 256GB model along with 512GB boost. Samsung announced 24 months of no cost EMI option at INR 3,375 per month INR 18,000 worth benefits on Watch Ultra and INR 7,000 benefits on Buds 3 Pro. iOS 19: Apple Likely To Offer New Camera App and Smarter Siri; Check Expected Release Timeline, Compatible iPhones and Other Details.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is launched in international market at USD 1,299 (around INR 1,12,300) for the base model. Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus price starts at USD 999 (around 83,300) for the base variant and the Samsung Galaxy S25 standard model is introduced at USD 799 (around INR 69,000) in the global market. The Galaxy S25 series pre-orders begins from January 22, 2025 (Wednesday) and the smartphones will be available from February 7, 2025.

