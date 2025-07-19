Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G and Realme Buds T200 will be launched in India on July 24, 2025, at 7 PM. The company has confirmed some specifications and features of the upcoming Realme devices. Realme 15 Pro 5G will feature Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, triple 50MP cameras, 4K 60 fps video shooting support, 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging and 7.69mm thickness. It will have a 4D Curve+ display with 4,500 nits brightness. Realme 15 5G will come with a 7.66mm slim design, dual 50MP camera with 4K capabilities, 50MP+8MP rear and 50MP selfie cameras. Both devices will come with AI Edit Genie with voice command and various other features. Realme Buds T200 TWS will launch with 50 hours of playback time, Hi-Res Audio, 3D Spatial Audio, Dual-Device Connection, 45ms low latency, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers and Quad-mic AI call noise cancellation along with 32dB ANC. Vivo X300 Pro Launch in India This Year Likely With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Processor; Check Leaked Specifications and Features of Upcoming Vivo X Series Smartphone.

Realme 15 Series 5G Coming on July 24, 2025

Glow up, even when the lights go down. With AI Magic Glow 2.0 on the #realme15Pro5G, every party photo shines, even in low light. Launching on 24th July, 7 PM. Know More: https://t.co/sXUtmw9SHq https://t.co/KCIw1yIo6s#AIPartyPhone #realme15Series5G pic.twitter.com/LZ1ZRGtYi5 — realme (@realmeIndia) July 19, 2025

Realme Buds T200 Launching on July 24, 2025

Feel every b(ea)it of it. With 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers and 3D Spatial Audio, the #realmeBudsT200 don't just play music, they pull you in. Launching on 24th July, 7 PM. Know More:https://t.co/XFlR8QXkEWhttps://t.co/xO72bC061z pic.twitter.com/O0bQjcJTug — realme (@realmeIndia) July 19, 2025

