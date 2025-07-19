Mumbai, July 19: Vivo X300 Pro, the successor of the Vivo X200 Pro smartphone, was launched on December 12, 2024. The new model may come with various improvements over the predecessor. The Vivo X300 Pro will reportedly come with a bigger battery and continue offering the ZEISS camera setup. The Chinese smartphone maker will offer MediaTek's latest processor in its upcoming smartphone.

Vivo X200 Pro was launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage options. It offered a 50MP rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie shooter. The Vivo X200 Pro came with a 5,800mAh battery, and the Vivo X200 Pro featured a 6,000mAh battery, and both supported 90W fast-charging. Vivo V60 Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch in August 2025; Check Display Size, Battery Capacity, Processor, Camera and More.

Vivo X300 Pro Specifications and Features

Vivo X300 Pro is expected to offer the next-gen MediaTek Dimensity 9500 mobile processor, according to the leaked specifications reported by Gizmochina. The smartphone is expected to have a 7,000mAh battery, 1,000mAh more than the Vivo X200 Pro. Besides the processor and battery, the successor will also come with a large display, reportedly a 6.8-inch panel with 1,260x2,800 pixel resolution.

The Vivo X300 Pro's processor will be mated with Immortalis-Drage GPU, which may offer better graphics and power efficiency. The leaked details from Digital Chat Station on the Chinese platform Weibo further said that the device would come with a LYT828 sensor for a 50MP camera with a 1.13-inch size, likely offering an ultra-high dynamic range of photography. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G With Dual Camera Setup To Launch in India on July 25; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features

The report added that the primary sensor would support Hybrid Frame-HDR, offering dynamic range over 100dB by combining Dual Conversion Gain and Variable Shutter. It will also have Ultra High Conversion Gain, improving dynamic range and Quad Phase Detection. Additionally, the leaker said that the Vivo X300 Pro would have a 50MP ultrawide and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera on the rear. It also said that the 200MP periscope telephoto camera would allow taking a telephoto macro shot due to having a 1.14-inch sensor size.

