Realme will launch its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, today in India. The Realme GT 7 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Realme GT 7 Pro will feature a triple-camera setup, which will likely come with a 50MP main sensor. Additionally, the smartphone may be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery, which is expected to support 120W charging capability. HONOR 300 Series Launch Confirmed on December 3, Coming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in China; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Today in India

