Realme GT 8 and Realme GT 8 Pro are expected to launch in India in November. Ahead of the launch, key specifications and price of the Realme GT 8 have been tipped online. As per a tipster (@Gadgetsdata), the Realme GT 8 is expected to offer advanced features. The upcoming smartphone from the Realme GT 8 series is likely to come with an LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz of refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The device may come with a 50MP main camera and an ultra-wide sensor. The device will likely feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The Realme GT 8 price in India is expected to be around 40,000. OPPO Find X9, OPPO Find X9 Pro Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphones of OPPO Find X Series.

Realme GT 8 Specifications and Price (Expected)

Realme GT 8 : ✅ 2K 144Hz flat LTPO OLED ✅ 50MP 3.5x periscope ✅ 50MP main 📸 (likely LYT700) + UW ✅ Anti-glare lens , Ricoh ✅ Snapdragon 8 Elite ✅ R1 chip, Ultrasonic FS ✅ 7000mAh🔋~120W Seems like Realme GT 8 could be a very good option ~40K 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/mrX2Eiu7AF — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) October 20, 2025

