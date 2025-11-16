Realme has confirmed that the Realme GT8 Pro will launch in India on November 20. The Realme GT8 Pro will come with a camera system co-engineered with Ricoh GR. The company has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 200MP Telephoto lens. It may also come with a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone will also include the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a Hyper Vision AI chip and a 2K display. Realme also confirmed that the GT8 Pro will have a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Additionally, the device will run on Realme UI 7.0. As per multiple reports, the Realme GT8 Pro price in India might be around INR 60,000. Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Launch in India on December 2, Price Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Vivo X300 Series Smartphones.

Realme GT8 Pro Camera Specs

