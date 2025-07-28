Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G sale begins today in India. The Narzo 80 Lite 4G was launched in India on July 23, 2025. The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G price in India starts at INR 6,599 with a coupon discount offer. The smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch display, UNISOC T7250 processor and a 6,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The device features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The NARZO 80 Lite 4G is available on the official Realme website and on Amazon India. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor Will Go on Sale on August 1, 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features Here.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Sale Starts in India

Go longer without reaching for a charger. The #realmeNARZO80Lite4G delivers incredible 2-day power, ensuring you're always ready to unwind after just one charge of its 6300mAh battery. Starting from ₹6,599*. Grab yours now. The Flash sale is live. *T&C Apply Know More:… pic.twitter.com/EzPTW4IdjM — realme narzo India (@realmenarzoIN) July 28, 2025

