Mumbai, June 12: OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphones in India - OnePlus Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Nord 5. The upcoming OnePlus smartphones are expected to launch on July 8, 2025, and offer upgraded specifications and features compared to the previous models - OnePlus Nord CE 4 and OnePlus Nord 4. The predecessors were popular when launched as they came with a good camera, battery, processor and a few AI features.

In July 2025, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Nord 5 may come with several upgrades, likely in the design, camera, battery and performance. OnePlus has yet to officially announce the launch date or hint via teaser image or video about launching these devices. However, ahead of the launch, a tipster has leaked the information on social media.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 Price, Specifications and Features

OnePlus Nord CE 4 was launched in the 20,000 to INR 30,000 price range with a triple camera setup on the rear and a sleek design with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. OnePlus Nord CE 5 is expected to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, offering 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It may have a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. Rumours suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 5 may come with 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide and 16 selfie cameras. It is expected to have a 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Price for the base variant could be around INR 24,999.

OnePlus Nord 5 Price, Specifications and Features

OnePlus Nord 5 will improve upon the OnePlus Nord 4 with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and a dual-camera horizontally aligned camera. The successor OnePlus Nord 5 may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor with a 6.74-inch flat 120Hz OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. It may have 50MP primary and 8MP ultrawide cameras on the rear and a 16MP selfie camera. OnePlus Nord 5 price in India could range between INR 30,000 and INR 35,000.

