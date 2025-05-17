On May 17, 2025, Reddit users around the world were left puzzled and frustrated as the popular platform experienced a sudden outage, prompting a flood of reactions across social media. According to the Downdetector, users began reporting outage issues and glitches around midnight and the complaints soared at 4.30 am. The confused netizens rushed to X (formerly Twitter) with the evergreen message in such times, "Is Reddit Down" and followed it by sharing Reddit Down funny memes and jokes. Some even used the hashtag #RedditDown as they turned their inconvenience into comedy gold, sharing hilarious memes, witty jokes, and relatable GIFs to express their confusion and amusement. Reddit is a social news aggregator, a website where registered users can post/offer content, and their unexpected downtime turned them into a viral moment! Reddit Down: Global Outage Hits Social Media Platform; Company Confirms Brief Disruption.

Reddit Down: Netizens React

Reddit down mid-goon, this is my personal 9/11 pic.twitter.com/CXNfGE9mlc — 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@boykissinger) May 16, 2025

'Is Reddit Down?' Trends

Everyone running to X to see if Reddit is down: pic.twitter.com/PHwQQU3uBC — Robo 🟡 (@iTsRoboWasTaken) May 16, 2025

Funny Reddit Memes Flood X

People on Reddit coming on here to see if it is down pic.twitter.com/kku7zGe3Em — Kari 🍓🪔 (@kariwarburton) May 16, 2025

Hilarious GIFs Go Viral

Reddit is down pic.twitter.com/0vuon7AK5p — The Bel-Flair and Ripley💎⚠️👉🏼😀👈🏼 (@Bianca_Flair2) May 16, 2025

Reddit Outage Chaos

Reddit is DOWN !!! EL FIN SE ACERCA pic.twitter.com/eXuJI0YPBZ — Pensamiento Intrusivo 🇪🇸 (@AlterIntrusivo) May 16, 2025

X Explodes with Reddit Jokes

reddit down while i was doing research pic.twitter.com/DDDPBalgMy — yelena’s gf (@potaylortotstoo) May 16, 2025

And, Then There Were Few Like These

I didn't even realize Reddit could go down. pic.twitter.com/4SEBgbGVSB — 17.AI.2. (@JohnnyAi) May 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)