Xiaomi India launches the much talked about Redmi 12 5G in the country. The company calls it "5G Innovation" or "fastest internet for everyone", as the device is a budget-friendly, stylish and overall great performing smartphone with good cameras as well. The Redmi 12 boasts of a segment first 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and a premium crystal glass styling, India Among Apple’s Top 5 Global Smartphone Markets for iPhone.

Redmi 12 Launched in India:

The #Redmi12 5G equipped with India's FIRST Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 processor is definitely a force to reckon with. With a 4nm process technology, it unleashes true power on the smartphone to ensure smooth multitasking and gaming. 🎥: https://t.co/NoL60nj0VM pic.twitter.com/MvPmclrSy0 — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 1, 2023

