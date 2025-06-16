Redmi is preparing to launch the Redmi Pad 2 in India on June 18, 2025. A few specifications and features have been confirmed ahead of the launch. The Pad 2 will be offered with a Redmi Smart Pen. It will include an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor and will support storage expansion of up to 2TB. The audio performance will be enhanced by quad speakers supported by Dolby Atmos. Redmi Pad 2 camera setup may include an 8MP rear and 5MP front sensor, and it is expected to feature a 9,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Redmi Pad 2 could be priced between INR 19,000 and INR 20,000 in India. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Battery Size Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on June 18; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Redmi Pad 2 Launch in India on June 18

Sketch it. Scribble it. Sign it like a boss. Redmi Smart Pen, dropping with #RedmiPad2 on 18th June. Get notified: https://t.co/kbRSUEfsWj#BuiltForMore pic.twitter.com/fdYTQfGxqH — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 16, 2025

