Redmi Pad 2 will launch today in India with an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution. The upcoming Redmi tablet will have a 9,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast-charging and features a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor; Redmi Pad 2 will come with an 8MP primary rear camera and 5MP camera for selfies. The device will offer features like Circle to Search and support the Redmi Smart Pen, allowing users to do various creative tasks. Redmi Pad 2 price is expected to be INR 19,999. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch Today in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Pad 2 Launch Today in India

Just in case no one screamed it at you yet:#RedmiPad2 launches tomorrow at 12 noon! Big screen. Smart Pen. No battery anxiety. Know more: https://t.co/kbRSUEfsWj#BuiltForMore — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)