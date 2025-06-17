Redmi Pad 2 will launch tomorrow in India and will likely be offered in multiple colour options. Redmi Pad 2 price in India may be priced at around INR 19,000. It will feature an 11-inch display with a 2.5K resolution. The tablet will come with the Redmi Active Pen, which can be useful for note-taking and drawing. It is likely to run on the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset. The device is confirmed to include a 9,000mAh battery, with possible support for 18W fast charging and will provide a 2TB expandable storage option. It will also include AI features like "Circle to Search." The Pad 2 is expected to include an 8MP main camera at the rear and a 5MP front camera. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch Tomorrow in India Featuring 6,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Pad 2 Launch in India on June 18

Just in case no one screamed it at you yet:#RedmiPad2 launches tomorrow at 12 noon! Big screen. Smart Pen. No battery anxiety. Know more: https://t.co/kbRSUEfsWj#BuiltForMore — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 17, 2025

