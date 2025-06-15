Redmi Pad 2 will launch in India on June 18, 2025. The company has confirmed key features of its latest tablet, which will include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for a better audio experience. It will also support the Redmi Smart Pen. The tablet will come with an 11-inch 2.5K display and will offer a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be priced between INR 19,000 and INR 20,000 in India. The Redmi Pad 2 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor and can be expandable up to 2TB. The tablet could come with a 9,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It may have an 8MP rear and 5MP front camera. Vivo T4 Ultra Sale Begins on June 18 in India, Offers Bank Discount and Exchange Bonus; Check Price and Other Details.

Redmi Pad 2 Launch in India on June 18

Footsteps to fight scenes to timeless classics. Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos, Pure immersion.#RedmiPad2 is an experience. Launching on 18th June at 12 noon.#BuiltForMore — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 15, 2025

