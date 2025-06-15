Vivo T4 Ultra 5G has been launched in India a few days ago. It starts at a price of INR 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Interested customers can use HDFC Bank, SBI Bank, or Axis Bank cards to get a discount of INR 3,000. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to INR 5,000. It is offered in Meteor Grey and Phoenix Gold colour options. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. It features a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display. Vivo has included a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope lens. The Vivo T4 Ultra also includes a 5,500mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. It will go on sale from June 18, 2025, through Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and retail outlets across the country. Nothing Phone (3) Launch on July 1: Upcoming ‘Made in India’ Smartphone Likely To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Know What To Expect.

Vivo T4 Ultra Sale Begins on June 18

The vivo T4 Ultra is rushing in at Ultra speed. Think you can keep up? Sales start on 18th June. ​​ Know more. https://t.co/MRRGkygK5C#vivoT4Ultra #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/E6GGLc2cgk — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)