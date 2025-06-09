Samsung has launched Colour E-Paper digital signage and introduced a new 32-inch model called EM32DX. It has a built-in battery, which means it can be used anywhere. Samsung said, "During content updates, the display still uses significantly less energy than the conventional digital signage, which helps reduce costs." The Samsung Colour E-Paper display weighs 2.5 kg and is 17.9mm of thickness, which can make it easy to hang on walls, tables, and more places. It comes with two USB-C ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 8GB storage. The Samsung E-Paper app works on Android and iOS, which will let businesses to create and schedule content directly from their phones. WWDC 2025 Event: Apple Worldwide Developers Conference To Begin Today; Know What To Expect and Check Live Streaming Details.

Samsung Launches Colour E-Paper Display

