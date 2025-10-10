Samsung will launch its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Galaxy M17 5G, today in India. The device has been teased with a “50MP no shake cam.” The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will come with a 7.5mm thickness, and may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The M17 5G is likely to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1330 chipset and may be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It will come with a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 13MP front camera. The smartphone will also feature an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G price in India will likely come under INR 15,000. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks: Reddit Post Shows Colour Variants of Alleged Dummy Units of Galaxy S26 Ultra, Authenticity in Question.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Will Launch Today in India

Introducing the all-new Galaxy M17 5G – The Monster in motion loaded with 50MP No Shake Cam for stable videos even on the move, durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and IP54 protection, 7.5mm slim and classy design and Circle to Search with Google. Launching on 10th Oct. Head… pic.twitter.com/eAwl9ZslgX — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) October 7, 2025

