Samsung has launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Galaxy M17 5G, in India. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G price in India starts at INR 12,499. The smartphone comes with Sapphire Black and Moonlight Silver colour options, and it is powered by the Exynos 1330 Processor and runs on Android 15. It includes a 6.7-inch display. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Galaxy M17 5G is launched with a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 13MP front camera. Motorola Edge 70 Price and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Know What To Expect.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Launched in India

The bold and sleek #GalaxyM17 5G is here. A Monster so slim at 7.5mm that it fits right into your Monster life. Now in Sapphire Black and Moonlight Silver- colours so striking and distinct it matches your Monster vibe.#GalaxyM17 5G #LoveForMonster #MonsterInMotion #Samsung pic.twitter.com/ybZ4B20LLG — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) October 10, 2025

