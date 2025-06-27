Samsung Galaxy M36 5G will go for sale on July 12, 2025, during Amazon Prime Day 2025 in India. It features Circle to Search feature. The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is priced in India at INR 22,999 but the smartphone will be available at a launch offer of INR 16,499. The device will be available in Orange Haze, Serene Green and Velvet Black colours. The Galaxy M36 5G will come with a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP OIS camera, a 2MP macro lens, a 3MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP front camera. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch display and is powered by an Exynos 1380 processor. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. Apple iPhone 17 Series To Launch With iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max; Here’s Everything About Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Comes With Circle To Search Feature

Monster circles it, Monster finds it! Be a connoisseur of pastries. Ask for Baklava when you want Baklava. Get distinct answers with Galaxy M36 5G featuring Circle to Search with Google. Now that's what we call a #MonsterAIcon. #GalaxyM36 5G #LoveForMonster #CircleToSearch… pic.twitter.com/PXrzrPM6bu — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 27, 2025

