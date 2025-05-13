Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be launched today in global markets. The Galaxy S25 Edge launch event will start at 5:30 AM IST. The upcoming smartphone from the Galaxy S series might be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will feature a 200mp primary camera and is likely to come with a 3,900mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price will be revealed during the launch event. The live streaming of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch will start shortly on Samsung's official YouTube channel. Vivo V50 Elite Edition Announced To Unveil in India May 15; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Live Streaming Link

