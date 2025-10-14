Elon Musk-run SpaceX Falcon 9 has launched the Project Kuiper KF-03 mission into orbit from Florida on Monday, October 13 at 9:58 PM ET (October 14, 7:28 AM IST). The mission lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Under Amazon’s Project Kuiper, 24 Kuiper satellites were launched to provide reliable internet access to customers around the world. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 14, Project Kuiper said, "Another 24 Kuiper satellites have been deployed into low Earth orbit. Thank you @SpaceX for a third successful launch on Falcon 9." SpaceX Starship Flight 11 Successfully Completed, Livestreamed via Starlink As Super Heavy Booster Splashes Down in Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Amazon’s Project Kuiper KF-03 Mission

Falcon 9 launches the @ProjectKuiper KF-03 mission to orbit from Florida pic.twitter.com/BGmTJ614rw — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 14, 2025

Amazon’s Project Kuiper KF-03 Mission

Another 24 Kuiper satellites have been deployed into low Earth orbit. Thank you @SpaceX for a third successful launch on Falcon 9. pic.twitter.com/OrWHf3zPGs — Project Kuiper (@ProjectKuiper) October 14, 2025

