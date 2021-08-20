A breakup of the solid nucleus of the Atlas comet was revealed in a pair of NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope images showing 30 separate fragments. The image was taken on April 20 and April 23, 2020. The comets have been artificially coloured to give a proper image enhancing the details for analysis. A study suggests that the two comets might be siblings from a parent comet and has been broken centuries ago.

Hubble Space Images of Comet

