The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of its state-of-the-art meteorological satellite, INSAT-3DS. The ISRO said the spacecraft will launch on February 17, 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota aboard the GSLV-F14 rocket, marking a significant milestone in India's space endeavours. Vyommitra: ISRO’s Woman Robot Astronaut Set for Solo Space Mission Ahead of Gaganyaan, Here’s All You Need to Know.

ISRO To Launch INSAT-3DS on February 17

🚀GSLV-F14/🛰️INSAT-3DS Mission: The mission is set for lift-off on February 17, 2024, at 17:30 Hrs. IST from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. In its 16th flight, the GSLV aims to deploy INSAT-3DS, a meteorological and disaster warning satellite. The mission is fully funded by the… pic.twitter.com/s4I6Z8S2Vw — ISRO (@isro) February 8, 2024

