US space agency NASA has cleared the Artemis 1 mission for launch on November 16. The Artemis 1 stack, which includes the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and the Orion spacecraft, will be launched today from Launch Complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Artemis 1 will be launched during a two-hour launch window that starts at 1.04 AM EST (11.34 AM IST) on November 16.

