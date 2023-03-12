The four Crew-5 astronauts of SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endurance are back to Earth as the splashdown of Dragon has been confirmed off the Florida coast. Aboard the Endurance are NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, as well as Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina who returned to earth after nearly six months in space. NASA To Launch Mars Science Mission on Jeff Bezos-Run Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket.

NASA SpaceX Crew-5 Returns to Earth

