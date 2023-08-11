The Perseid meteor shower, also known as the Perseids, occurs annually between mid-July and late August. In 2023, its peak is anticipated to be on the night of August 12, continuing into the early hours of August 13, the Royal Museums Greenwich said. According to Space.com, the Perseids are expected to shine brightly in 2023, benefitting from a favourable lunar phase, with the moon being only 10% illuminated. The spectacular shooting of stars will be live-streamed by Asahi Astro LIVE on their YouTube channel. Perseid Meteor Shower 2023 Date and Peak Time: What Are Perseids? When, Where and How To See the Celestial Event in August.

Perseid Meteor Shower 2023 Live Streaming

