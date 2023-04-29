SpaceX's next Falcon Heavy launch is now scheduled to lift off Sunday, April 30, at 7.29 PM ET. For those in india the launch time of the ViaSat-3 Americas is 5:00 Am on May 1. SpaceX is now aiming to launch its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket for the sixth time ever on Sunday (April 30) after a first attempt ended in an abort, and you can watch the action live. The launch will be live streamed on the YouTube channel of SpaceX. Transporter-7 Launch: Falcon 9 Launches SpaceX’s Seventh Dedicated Rideshare Mission (Watch Video).

ViaSat-3 Americas Launch Live Streaming

